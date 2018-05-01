Colorado man learns a grocery store cashier is elementary school teacher, leaves her $100 tip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A Colorado teacher busy working her third job was brought to tears by the kindness of a stranger. Amanda Garner works as a cashier at a Lakewood grocery store two days a week trying to make ends meet. She's also a full-time elementary school teacher.

Garner said she spent the first half of the day last week rallying at the state Capitol for better pay for educators. Later that day she began her third job as a cashier and was pleasantly surprised by an interaction with a local man who was also rallying that day.

"A 6-year teacher with a masters degree, I'm working in a check-out line in a grocery store and that's frustrating," said Garner.

She works at the store two days a week and tutors after school three days a week.

"I knew that I would never get rich in this profession, and I never really wanted to. But I didn’t realize here in Colorado, with an economy that is what it is, that it would be so hard," said Garner.

She says student loans, rent and car payments make up 74% of her take home pay. Bills make up about 11% and she estimates only 15% is left for essentials like food and gas.

But she tells us her job is rewarding to her.

"Every day I walk into the classroom and I have 24 faces of kids who look at me and what I can give them is what can set them up for success for the rest of their lives and that's a pretty awesome feeling," said Garner.

An awesome feeling one of her grocery store customers understood. He had been rallying at the Capitol that day alongside his wife who is a teacher.

"He just expressed a lot of gratitude and appreciation for what it takes to be a teacher," said Garner.

He shook her hand and thanked her, then about an hour later he came back to buy some cookies. She said he presented her with an envelope, inside was $100 cash. Touched by the generous gesture, Garner said she cried tears of joy.

"He didn't have to do that. He didn't have to say anything. But the kindness that he showed not only from the conversation but for him to come back, made all the difference in the world," said Garner.

Garner said the $100 will cover a week's worth of groceries.