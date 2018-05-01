Butterfly Pavilion holds contest to name new octopus, win a membership

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — If you aren’t happy with the results of recent elections, now’s the time voters have the chance to cast a ballot for a candidate everyone can love.

Through May 4, the Butterfly Pavilion in Westminster is accepting votes online for the name of its newest invertebrate.

The options voters have to choose from are “Sir Inks A Lot,” “Tako” which is Japanese for octopus, “Inky McInkFace,” “Suckers McSquishyFace” and Terrance “Terry” Tentacles.

If the name you voted for is selected, you’ll win a year-long family membership to the Butterfly Pavilion and an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the zoo.

You can cast your vote online on the Butterfly Pavilion website. Voting closes Friday.