Boulder family fights for right to tear down their own home

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder family is accusing city officials of racism, for trying to delay the demolition of their more than 100-year-old home.

The house on the 2100 block of Goss Circle will be the subject of a hearing Wednesday evening in Boulder.

The city has asked the Boulder Landmarks Board to issue a 180-day stay of demolition, calling the home potentially historic.

Angie Garcia grew up in the home. Her parents, Frank and Mary Chavez, purchased it in 1949.

It was built in the 1890’s in a neighborhood known as the “Little Rectangle,” which was once heavily populated by black and Hispanic Boulder residents who often weren’t allowed to purchase homes elsewhere in the city.

She says the family wants to sell the house because it isn’t up to code and has a whole host of problems. Her 95-year-old mother is also now in an assisted living facility.

“The estimate is hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get it up to occupancy,” said Garcia.

The Garcia’s have a buyer. In fact, the home is under contract, set to be sold for almost $800,000. The buyer wants to tear it down and rebuild.

The city is asking for the stay of demolition, claiming the home may be eligible for landmark designation because it is a historic representation of the African American and Hispanic heritage of Boulder.

“Basically it lowers the value of the home for us, the actual Mexican-American family living here,” said Marissa Garcia, the Chavez’ granddaughter.

The irony is not lost on the Garcias. They say there’s nothing historically significant about the home, except that a Mexican-American family lived there.

“That’s the most angering part and the biggest concern,” said Marissa Garcia.

She believes the city’s meddling is racism.

“That word racism is a loaded word. It carries a lot and we know that, but every single way you look at this, if their name was not Chavez this would not be happening,” said Marissa Garcia.

The Boulder Landmarks Board will meet to discuss the issue Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in city council chambers.