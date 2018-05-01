Boulder city council unanimously passes assault weapon ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — The debate over gun rights was again front and center in Boulder as the council unanimously passed a ban of the sale and possession of certain weapons. That work started following the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

During a marathon council meeting at city hall Tuesday night plenty of people on both sides of the issue voiced their positions.

Council members voted to prohibit the sale and possession of bump stocks, many semi-automatic weapons and magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds. Boulder has defined certain semi-automatic guns as assault weapons.

Some have suggested putting the controversial ban to a vote of Boulder residents instead of council members. Others at the meeting argued the current proposed ban, as written, needs an overhaul to prevent the city from being sued.

The ban allows exemptions for weapons owned by law enforcement officers, those in the military and federal firearm permit-holders.