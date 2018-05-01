81-year-old Colorado Springs man killed in chain-reaction Nebraska crash

YORK, Neb. — Authorities have released the name of a Colorado Springs man who died after being injured in a 29-vehicle accident along a dust-obscured interstate in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Monday night that 81-year-old Franklin Owens had been headed west with his wife, Betty Owens, when the crash occurred Sunday evening near York, about 50 miles west of Lincoln.

The patrol said the two were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where Franklin Owens was pronounced dead. He had lived with his wife in Colorado Springs.

Visibility had been reduced to nearly zero as dust blew in from farm fields along the interstate. The patrol said 15 people were injured in the crash.