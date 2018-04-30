Wildfires in neighboring states create haze, affect air quality in Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A noticeable haze across the Denver metro area created by smoke coming from wildfires in nearby states is contributing to poor air quality on Monday.

The Tinder Fire in north-central Arizona is the largest of the fires. It has burned 13.5 square miles and authorities were working to evacuate residents and protect homes near the small community of Clints Well.

Strong southwest winds pushed smoke from the fires into Colorado on Monday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said air quality and visibility in the Denver metro area are moderate on Monday.

A red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for several areas of the state on Monday with warm temperatures, low humidity and winds expected to gust to 20-40 mph.

Affected areas include the foothills west of Denver to Colorado Springs, and east onto the Plains toward Akron, Limon and Burlington.

Air quality is expected to improve Tuesday as a cold front moves in, bringing clouds and a soaking rainstorm.