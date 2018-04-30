Suspect being sought after leading chase in Adams County, crashing into vehicle

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after threatening a person with a gun, then leading law enforcement on a chase on Monday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at East 55th Avenue and Washington Street where deputies responded to a report of a person brandishing a weapon.

The suspect took off in a vehicle, which was later reported stolen, and deputies gave chase. The suspect crashed into a vehicle at 38th and Walnut streets in Denver about two miles away.

The suspect then took off on foot. One person who was in the vehicle the suspect crashed into was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release a description of the suspect.