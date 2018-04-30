Stormy skies bring needed rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a wet weather pattern setting up for most of this week. We are expecting showers & thunderstorms to develop on Tuesday in Denver. The wettest day will be Wednesday with a good chance for rain & thunderstorms on and off all day. The rain chances continue with more showers & thunderstorms on Thursday. There will be the threat of lightning at times along with gusty wind and even some small hail. I can't rule out some snow mixing with rain during the overnight hours from Wednesday into Thursday and mainly on the south side of town.

The good news is we could see rain totals across the three days ranging from 1/2" to 1.5" of moisture. That will help reduce fire weather concerns.

And, we do have additional storm chances on Sunday & Monday...again all good news because our winter was so dry.

