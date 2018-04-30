South Korean president thinks Trump should win Nobel Peace Prize

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s president said President Donald Trump “can take the Nobel prize” as long as the Koreas receive peace in return.

Moon Jae-in made the comment Monday in response to a suggestion by the widow of late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 after a summit with then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The widow said Moon, who met with current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week, should also receive the prize.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize,” Moon reportedly told a meeting of senior secretaries, according to a Korean official who briefed the media. “What we need is only peace.”

In the recent summit, Moon and Kim Jong Un walked together across the tense border and agreed to a raft of initiatives meant to ease animosity.

