Police searching for 2 suspects with possible connections to Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are on the hunt for two men suspected to have a connection to a murder that took place on April 19.

On that Thursday at roughly 6:48 p.m., Denver police officers responded to the area of 37th and Elizabeth Street on the report of a shooting.

When the officers arrived, they found a male victim in the street with gunshot wounds.

The victim, 22-year-old Elijah Toledo, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured grainy images of the suspects running from the scene after the shooting but police have not issued detailed descriptions of their appearances.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.