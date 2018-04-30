One killed, one seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. on Highway 287 between Isabelle and Arapahoe roads, west of Erie.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Both directions of Highway 287 were closed between Isabelle and Arapahoe Road, but the northbound lanes have since reopened.

The names, ages and gender of the person who died and the person who was injured were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.