Man test driving friend’s brand new Camaro drives it into Illinois river

MOLINE, Ill. -- A man drove a friend's brand new Camaro into an Illinois river on Friday night.

WQAD reports that a white Chevy Camaro with two people inside plunged into the Rock River in Moline around 9 p.m. Friday night. It happened just north of the Quad Cities International Airport below Interstate 74.

The passenger told police he let his friend test drive his new Camaro, and he told police his friend couldn't handle its power. The driver lost control and drove into the river.

The two men escaped the sinking car on their own and swam to shore. Police say they weren't hurt, and they're doing just fine.

Eventually a tow truck was able to drag the Camaro out of the water.

The brand new car is totaled.

No word on the status of that friendship.