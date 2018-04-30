Man found dead at northeast Denver condominium complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was found dead at a condominium complex early Monday morning, the Denver police Department said.

Police were called to the Wildhorse Ridge Condominiums at 5800 Tower Road in northeast Denver on a report of a gun being fired about 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers didn't find anything, but they returned about 3:30 a.m. after the man was reported to be found inside a unit.

The circumstances of what led to the man's death are not known. Police said they are conducting a death investigation.

One man was seen in handcuffs, but it's not known if he was formally taken into custody.

The name and age of the person who died has not been released.

