Man accused of stealing semitruck, hitting numerous vehicles in 2-county rampage identified, charged

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a semitruck, leading a chase through two counties, ramming several vehicles and injuring five people was identified and charged on Monday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Luedtke, 29, is a longtime resident of Morgan County but listed his address as transient.

Luedtke is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, including attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree assault and several other felony and misdemeanor charges related to Sunday’s incident.

The 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will finalize a list of all charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Ten vehicles were rammed and five people were injured in the two-county chase and rampage on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Luedtke stole a semitruck near Sterling, then was pursued by the Sterling Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office before entering Morgan County.

Law enforcement fired shots at Luedtke after he hit a vehicle and injured a driver on Highway 34 in Brush.

Luedtke continued into Fort Morgan where a police officer was injured after a patrol vehicle was rammed, the sheriff’s office said.

Luedtke traveled east on Interstate 76, then exited at Hospital Road, the sheriff’s office said.

He drove through a truck stop, then tried to run down a Brush police officer at Brush Middle School.

Luedtke continued through city streets in Brush where the truck hit another vehicle, injuring a person, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase ended when Luedtke jumped from the moving truck in the 800 block of Custer Street.

The truck crashed into two parked vehicles in a front yard and Luedtke was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who has cellphone or other video or photos taken during the pursuit is asked to call 970-867-2461 or message it on Facebook.