Live Nation begins sales of $20 all-in tickets for several concerts in Denver

DENVER — As part of National Concert Week, Live Nation began selling $20 all-in tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows on Monday morning.
The country’s largest promoter is selling the discounted seats from 8 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.
The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to summer tours across the country. The tickets are $20 per show with no additional fees, while supplies last.
Tickets are available on Live Nation’s website and includes numerous shows in Denver later this year.
- 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
- Aly & AJ
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Chicago/REO Speedwagon
- Coheed and Cambria/Taking Back Sunday
- Company Of Thieves
- Creed Bratton
- Def Leppard/Journey
- Desert Daze
- Dita Von Teese
- Foreigner
- Game of Thrones
- Godsmack/Shinedown
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Hawthorne Heights
- Los Imparables
- Kesha/Macklemore
- Kevin Hart
- Luis Miguel
- Luke Bryan
- Madison Beer
- Maroon 5
- Minus The Bear
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson
- Rod Stewart
- Satyricon
- Shania Twain
- Smallpools
- Smashing Pumpkins
- TesseracT
- The Dan Band
- Todd Rundgren
- Tribal Theory
- TYR
- Warped Tour