Live Nation begins sales of $20 all-in tickets for several concerts in Denver

DENVER — As part of National Concert Week, Live Nation began selling $20 all-in tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows on Monday morning.

The country’s largest promoter is selling the discounted seats from 8 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to summer tours across the country. The tickets are $20 per show with no additional fees, while supplies last.

Tickets are available on Live Nation’s website and includes numerous shows in Denver later this year.