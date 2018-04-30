Live Nation begins sales of $20 all-in tickets for several concerts in Denver

Posted 8:30 am, April 30, 2018, by

DENVER — As part of National Concert Week, Live Nation began selling $20 all-in tickets for 2,000-plus summer shows on Monday morning.

The country’s largest promoter is selling the discounted seats from 8 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

The deal includes more than 1.5 million tickets to summer tours across the country. The tickets are $20 per show with no additional fees, while supplies last.

Tickets are available on Live Nation’s website and includes numerous shows in Denver later this year.

  • 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
  • Aly & AJ
  • Avenged Sevenfold
  • Chicago/REO Speedwagon
  • Coheed and Cambria/Taking Back Sunday
  • Company Of Thieves
  • Creed Bratton
  • Def Leppard/Journey
  • Desert Daze
  • Dita Von Teese
  • Foreigner
  • Game of Thrones
  • Godsmack/Shinedown
  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Hawthorne Heights
  • Los Imparables
  • Kesha/Macklemore
  • Kevin Hart
  • Luis Miguel
  • Luke Bryan
  • Madison Beer
  • Maroon 5
  • Minus The Bear
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson
  • Rod Stewart
  • Satyricon
  • Shania Twain
  • Smallpools
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • TesseracT
  • The Dan Band
  • Todd Rundgren
  • Tribal Theory
  • TYR
  • Warped Tour