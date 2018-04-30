Warm temperatures, gusty winds kick up high fire danger; soaking rainstorm coming midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another warm day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and a 10 percent chance of rain showers.

A cold front moves in late, bringing gusty 20-40 mph wind that will produce high fire danger on Monday afternoon.

The mountains can expect morning sun turning partly to mostly cloudy and a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow levels are above 13,000 feet. Wind will be gusty on Monday afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday will be cooler across the board behind a cold front. There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s in Denver with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

The mountains can expect a 50 percent chance of rain/snow showers.

Wednesday and Thursday look wet and cool across the Denver metro area. Up to 1 inch of total moisture could fall and high temperatures will stay in the 50s with lows possibly in the 30s by Thursday.

It will be drier and warmer for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.