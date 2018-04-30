Gun debate: lawmakers debating taking away guns from dangerous people

DENVER — Should those who pose risks to themselves or others have a gun?

That is the question in front of lawmakers with less than two weeks before the General Assembly Session ends.

The Zackari Parrish III Violence Prevention Act was introduced at the State Capitol Monday.

Here we go…with just a few days left in session a big gun debate about to get underway. Some Colorado lawmakers want to give law enforcement the authority to take away guns temporarily from those who pose a danger pic.twitter.com/nTX9rlH7Xx — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 30, 2018

Parrish was a Douglas County deputy killed on New Years Eve by an individual who was previously listed as a threat to law enforcement at the community.

“We are not trying to take away anything from anyone — what we are trying to do is save lives,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Monday at the Capitol.

“They beg you, the legislators, the senate to pass this bill,” Spurlock said.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

Under the proposal any family member or law enforcement officer could go before a judge and ask for an “Extreme Risk Protection Order.”

If issued, the order would allow for law enforcement to cease an individual’s guns immediately.

Within seven days however, a formal gun hearing would have to take place where the individual suspected of being dangerous could please their case to the judge.

If a judge still decides the individual poses a threat, guns could be ceased for up to 182 days.

COULD THIS BECOME LAW?

The measure does have bipartisan support in the House. Democrat Rep. Alec Garnet and Republican Rep. Cole Wist are sponsors.

“Eight states currently have extreme risk protection orders,” Garnet said.

“The tragic shooting of Deputy Zachari parish was preventable,” Wist said.

The big question mark is whether or not Republican Senators will support it.

“I haven’t liked what I heard so far — lets put it that way,” Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham said early Monday.

“I think it needs to be more about the mental health state than confiscating firearms,” Senator John Cooke, a Republican, said.

Governor Hickenlooper has signaled support as has Republican candidate for Attorney General George Brauchler.

#Colorado knows the pain of gun violence all too well. That is why we need to do the right thing and support the Zackari Parrish III Violence Prevention Act. This bill will save lives. #coleg @AlecGarnett @colewist pic.twitter.com/vlKUcsqljB — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) April 30, 2018

LOOMING QUESTIONS

Some questions gun groups are raising have to due with due process. Is it fair to take away someone’s constitutional right without them being present?

Other questions involve the safety of deputies, after all, they will have to be the ones taking away guns in most cases.

Sheriff Spurlock said Monday he envisioned taking away someone’s guns when they go out to the store or to work — not in a SWAT-like situation.