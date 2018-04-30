Deputy wounded in New Year’s Eve ambush returns to work for first time

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Four months after he was shot and badly wounded in an ambush attack on New Year’s Eve, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pelle is back at work.

He returned Monday and is working limited hours on light duty.

“It’s a milestone, right?” said Deputy Pelle’s father, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. “This whole journey has been about milestones. It’s been about getting out of surgery, getting out of recovery, getting out of ICU, getting out of the hospital.”

Deputy Pelle was shot in the attack that killed fellow Deputy Zackari Parrish.

A bullet hit Pelle under his arm, collapsed his lung and punctured his liver and diaphragm.

He spent weeks in the hospital, battled infections and lost a lot of weight.

But this is the day Deputy Pelle has been waiting for since the end of last year.

“It’s a relief, a lot of answered prayers, a lot less worry, all those things,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “We’re excited and happy for him.”

Deputy Pelle doesn’t know how long he’ll be on light duty, but it’ll probably be a couple of months.