Denver teacher’s dog found safe after going missing during home invasion

DENVER — A teacher’s dog was found safe on Monday after missing since Friday when her home was burglarized.

Bethany Goodman, who is a ninth-grade counselor at East High School, had her home broken into on Friday while she was taking part in the teachers’ rally at the state Capitol.

Her dog, Ollie, a 2-year-old rescue dog, went missing following the break-in but he was found hiding in a tile warehouse just a few miles from the Goodman’s home on Monday morning.

“Thank you, to the wonderful people at Denver Daltile Stone for calling me immediately once they found him,” Goodman wrote. “They didn’t want a dime even though a $500 reward was offered to anyone who found him or turned him in.”

“I’m so relieved that my little Ollie Bear is finally safe at home,” Goodman said.

The suspects in the home invasion have not been arrested but police said that they were able to pull fingerprints and a shoe imprint from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.