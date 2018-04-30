× Daybreak Delights: Churros and Spiced Chocolate Sauce

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Churros & Spiced Chocolate Sauce

What you Need

Churro Dough

1 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 &1/4 Cups of All purpose flour

2 Large Eggs

1/4 tsp vanilla

Heat oil in a large skillet, or in a counter top deep fryer.

Classic Cinnamon and Sugar Mixture: Combine 1 tsp of Cinnamon, per cup of granulated Sugar and whisk to combine.

Spiced Chocolate Sauce

1/2 Cup Whole Milk

1 tsp ground Cinnamon

Zest of one fresh orange

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

What to Do

Make Sauce: In a sauce pan, combine milk, cinnamon, and orange zest, whisking nonstop until milk is heated and barely simmering. Add in chocolate and continue to stir, stirring with the whisk until the chocolate is fully incorporated into the milk mixture. Remove form heat and set aside.

Make the Churro Dough: in a sauce pan, combine, Water, salt, sugar, and butter, heat until the butter is melted. remove from heat and add in the flour, stirring with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a dough. dough should be solid and not terribly sticky, if dough is sticky add more flour 2 Tablespoons at a time. Set a side, until dough mixture reached 140 degrees.

Heat your oil, to 375 degrees

Once dough mixture is cooled to 140 degrees, add in the eggs one at a time, stirring with the wooden spoon until each egg is fully incorporated. Lastly add the Vanilla, stirring the flavoring into the mixture.

Fill the dough into a pastry bag, fitted with a star tip, and squeeze the churros into 3-4 inch lengths, using a pair of kitchen scissors to cut the end of the churro off the end of the piping bag. Fry the churros until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside. Remove Churros and allow them to drain, however while still hot, toss the fried churros in the cinnamon and sugar mixture. Serve along side Spiced Chocolate Sauce. Enjoy!