Couple believed death was speeding toward them as big rig on a rampage came at them head-on

FORT MORGAN, Colo. -- A couple believed death was imminent as a semi-truck sped at them head on Saturday night during a rampage that went through two eastern Colorado counties.

Kenedi and Jordan Acosta were headed home when they saw police lights coming toward them. Jordan was driving and pulled over to let them pass. The couple quickly realized a semi-truck was in the middle of those patrol cars and was heading straight for the couple's Prius on the side of the road.

"He started going head on at our car. Inches before he was almost head on with us, he swerved really fast and just took the whole side of our car instead," said Kenedi.

The semi truck struck the driver's side where Jordan was seated. He said his back is sore and both he and his wife have bruises where the seatbelt held them in. Their Prius is likely totaled, given the extent of the damage.

"I have never been that scared before. Never. Not even close," said Jordan.

Morgan County Sheriff Jim Crone said 29-yer-old Christopher Dean Luedtke stole the semi-truck in Sterling. The chase that ensued covered two counties as Crone said Luedtke intentionally rammed into other motorists and patrol cars.

Crone said law enforcement fired rounds through the windshield at Luedtke. Crone said the pursuit ended when Luedtke jumped from the moving semi and tried to hide inside a home.

A release from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Luedtke is now facing multiple charges of attempted first degree murder, including attempt murder of a peace officer. He's also facing first degree assault, as well as several other felony and misdemeanor charges related to the pursuit and ramming of civilian vehicles.

Luedtke was treated in a hospital, released and booked into the Morgan County Jail. A final listing of charges will be determined by the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office.