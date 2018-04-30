Colorado schools report nearly 19 percent increase in marijuana suspensions

DENVER — New numbers released by the State of Colorado show more students statewide are being suspended for using marijuana.

School administrators say greater accessibility of marijuana could be a factor in a nearly 19 percent increase in marijuana-related suspensions statewide. Government health officials have long warned of the dangers of marijuana on a growing mind.

School districts across Colorado have reported marijuana-specific stats to the Colorado Department of Education for the last two years. That’s not enough time to established a trend, but the data does show an increase that’s causing concern.

Two years ago, there were more than 2,900 marijuana incidents reported by schools statewide. Last academic year there were more than 3,400 marijuana incidents reported. The exact numbers represent about a 18 percent increase in reported incidents. However, experts stress the numbers are only as good as the district’s methods of reporting.

For those viewing this story on our app, you can find a link on our website to see how your child’s school compares in the latest statistics: Marijuana Incidents by Action Taken and School 2016-17