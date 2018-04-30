Bill that would have punished teachers for going on strike pulled from state legislature

DENVER — A bill that would have punished teachers who go on strike with fines or up to six months in jail was pulled from the state legislature on Monday.

SB18-264 was introduced into the Colorado Senate on April 20 and was sponsored by State Rep. Paul Lundeen and Sen. Bob Gardner, both Republicans.

Gardner decided to not move forward with the bill after receiving backlash since introducing the bill in response to the teacher walkouts in recent weeks.

Gardner said that there was not enough time to debate the bill.

The bill was set to be defeated in the Democrat-controlled state House.

The bill would have prohibited public school teachers from going on strike by allowing districts to seek an injunction from the district court. It would have punished teacher’s with fines or up to six months in jail.