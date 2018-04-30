B-17 in Colorado one of just 12 left in U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Liberty Foundation in Colorado houses one of just a dozen historic planes that represent an aspect of the brave work of the men and women who served in World War II.

The heroes who flew the planes, however, are passing away and taking along with them the historic stories associated with the aircraft.

In the near future, the only voice left to speak about the planes will be the machine that flew the Flying Fortress.

If it were not for outfits like the Liberty Foundation, that voice would be lost as well. The Liberty Foundation’s B-17, the Madras Maiden, is one of only twelve B-17’s that exist in the U.S. It is one of only five that are still flying.

At Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Jefferson County, one Army Air Corps veteran was supposed to show up. He didn’t make it. One less voice.

Sadly, sooner than later the only voice you will hear will be the distinctive sound of the radial engines of the B-17.

In time, they will be silenced, too.