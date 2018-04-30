Arvada car theft caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Police need your help tracking down car thieves who targeted an Arvada neighborhood.

FOX31 has the surveillance video that shows the crooks in broad daylight ripping off a local family. Then surprisingly the family confronts the suspected crooks.

“He backed up, tried to run me over and I got out of the way as he peeled out,” Dan Patino said.

With his adrenaline pumping, Dan Patino got a good look at the man who reportedly stole his son’s car.

“They were pretty savvy and had a lot of guts doing what they were doing,” Patino said.

His son, Wayne, parked his 92 Acura Integra at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, near Carr and 52nd in Arvada. But when they came outside Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. the lot was empty.

“Wake up and it’s not there – you’re kind of dumbfounded,” Wayne Patino said.

Then the Patino’s found hard evidence of the crime on their neighbor’s surveillance system.

“You hear drilling. They were drilling out the ignition and they’re trying to start it,” Patino said.

Unsuccessful in starting the car, in the surveillance video, you can see the crooks use a truck to push the car down Carr. Angered after watching the video, the Patinos went searching for it. A short time later, they located the car about a half mile away at an apartment complex. Police responded to the scene to take a report and dusted the vehicle for fingerprints, then left. But the story doesn’t end there.

“As we were waiting for the tow, sure enough one of the suspects comes back,” Patino said.

Dan captured the man’s license plate number on his cell phone as he sped off. Although their son got his car back, the suspects did significant damage inside the car and found Wayne’s bank statement.

“They totally took out the ignition, and the column of the car they drilled it out, and the items stolen – the stereo system and personal items,” Patino said.

“When you actually put your money into it and save up for months, and you love that car – it hurts,” Wayne said.

Now the Patinos want to see the criminals off the streets.

“We want to find this guy bad. And you can’t run. You can’t steal something and run anymore. Not with the technology today,” Patino said.

The Patinos said the responding officer told him they took reports of other car thefts Sunday morning in the same area. We asked Arvada Police what are the three most popular makes and models of cars stolen around Denver. Detectives said Honda Civics, Acuras and Ford Pickup trucks.

If you have any information on this crime call Arvada Police at 720-898-6509.