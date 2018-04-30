10-year-old Texas boy found dead in dryer after playing hide-and-seek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A 10-year-old Texas boy who was playing hide-and-seek with his brother was found dead inside a dryer on Friday night., KTRK reported.

Fernando Hernandez Jr. was playing hide-and-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" with several children at an apartment complex in Houston.

"I don't know what happened," mother Christina Rodriguez told the station. "I was just inside cooking, and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.

"My boyfriend picked him up and brought him into the house. He was purple and his eyes were open and he was gone."

Paramedics performed CPR, but the boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rodriguez said she saw her son alive and drinking water about 30 minutes before he was found.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office will determine what killed the boy.