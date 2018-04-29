“They’re cutting it close”: Broncos still searching for stadium name agreement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At Mile High Stadium, the corporate sponsorship are tough to miss: From the car advertisements in the parking lot, to the United Club Level, to the Noble Energy grill.

But there is one that's still missing, a pretty big one: The stadium name.

"I did expect that there would be a deal by now," says MSU Professor Darrin Duber-Smith. "My feeling is that they're going to have to get creative. And they're smart people, they're probably already doing that right now."

Duber-Smith believes the Broncos are asking for between $10-11M per year, for a contract that could last 15-20 years. That's a $200M+ investment for advertising space.

"There are too many venues, and there really aren't enough large, healthy companies in industries that are recession-proof that can handle this sort of long-term agreement," he says.

Duber-Smith says it's also possible the Broncos will sweeten the pot by naming a portion of their proposed entertainment district after the company.

"What that would do, is give the sponsor opportunities to engage with NFL fans on a year-round basis."

He says if the organization wants a new deal, and a new sign in place by the home opener, they'll have to act quickly.