Suspect steals semi, hits several other vehicles, jumps from truck during police chase in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Several people, including a police officer, were injured after a suspect stole a semi truck and rammed several other vehicles during a police chase in Morgan County on Saturday night, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect stole the semi-truck around Sterling and was pursued by Sterling police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office before entering into Morgan County.

The chase continued on Highway 34 through Brush where the truck hit another vehicle and injured a driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement fired shots at the suspect on the highway.

The truck continued to Barlow Road in Fort Morgan where a Fort Morgan police officer was injured after a patrol car was rammed, authorities said.

The suspect then traveled east on Interstate 76 before exiting at Hospital Road, drove through a truck stop and arrived at Brush Middle School where the driver attempted to run down a Brush police officer who fired at the suspect.

The chase continued through city streets of Brush where the truck struck another vehicle, injuring another person, authorities said.

The case came to an end when the driver jumped from the moving semi in the 800 block of Custer Street. The truck crashed into two parked cars in a front yard and the driver was taken into custody.

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the incidents.

The name of the suspect has not been released.