Local teacher’s dog missing after home burglary

DENVER — A local educator’s home was just burglarized while she was taking part in the teacher’s rally at the Capitol on Friday. But the victim says the crooks made off with more than just material possessions.

The crime happened in the Athmar Park neighborhood, off of South Shoshone Street, near 26 and Tejon.

The victim said the stolen electronics can be replaced, but there is one thing that cannot be replaced.

The woman’s dog, Ollie, was also swiped during the break-in or she says it’s possible the suspects let him out of the house and opened the gate in the backyard.

“I ran out to the backyard and just called, Ollie, Ollie and he didn’t come,” Bethany Goodman said.

Goodman is now without her furry best friend. She came home on Friday at 5:30p.m. to find her place ransacked.

“My TV was missing from right here,” Goodman said.

Drawers were yanked out of the dresser. The mattresses were tossed off the frames. Her laptop computers and jewelry were all stolen.

“It feels very violating,” Goodman said.

Goodman is a 9th Grade counselor who spends her days making a positive impact in the lives of students at East High School.

The burglary happened while she was taking part in the teachers’ rally at the Capitol.

While she estimates the items swiped from her home to be in the thousands, there is one thing that has no price-tag.

“Things can be replaced but I’ve had Ollie ever since I’ve lived in this house so to not have him here it’s just hard.”

Goodman is desperate to get her two-year-old rescue dog back. Ollie is a Terrier mix weighing 14 pounds with wiry brown hair.

“I call him Ollie Bear a lot. Everyone loves Ollie that meets Ollie. He’s a sweet little dog,” Goodman said.

The criminals kicked in her back door. That may be their downfall because Denver Police Officers were able to pull fingerprints and a shoe imprint from the scene. Goodman is hoping those clues will help get her Ollie back.

“It’s not knowing if he’s safe or where he’s at. I’m not going to stop searching for him.”

Goodman is offering a $500 dollar reward for any information leading to Ollie’s safe return. He is microchipped. Goodman is asking everyone to keep an eye out. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.