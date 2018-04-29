Hours-long police standoff in Brighton ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A standoff in Brighton, starting early Sunday afternoon and lasting into the early evening, ended peacefully with several arrests.

Roadways were closed in the a residential area near Walnut Street and North 9th Avenue as police officers and Sheriff’s deputies worked to bring the tense situation to a peaceful end.

The standoff started when officers were called to a home on a report of a disturbance with weapons and possible shots fired, according to Brighton police. Police said a barricade situation began when people ran into a house as officers arrived.

“[Police] wouldn’t even let me get to my driveway,” one homeowner said.

While police say they were told shots might have been fired, neighbors told FOX31 they never heard gun shots.

Several people were taken away in handcuffs.

As of late Sunday, police wouldn’t say if they suspect shots were fired before officers arrived. Officers didn’t say if any weapons were found in the home.