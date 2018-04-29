High fire danger and gusty winds stay for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was a warm and gusty day across Colorado. Denver tied the record high of 83 degrees that was set in 1948. Monday will bring slightly cooler temperatures with more wind and high fire danger.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through Monday in Denver with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon or evening. High temperatures will be around 75 degrees with winds gusting up to 35mph.

Wind, dry fuels, and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions on Monday. A Red Flag Warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the areas in red. No outdoor burning.

Wet weather will move in Tuesday through Thursday bringing relief to our high fire danger. Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s each day with rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains.

Dry weather moves back in for Friday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 70s next Saturday and Sunday.

