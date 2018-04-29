Denver woman uses pickup truck to deliver hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- By day, Rachel Herrera lays tile for her remodeling company.

After work, she uses her old pickup truck to help families in need.

FOX31 caught up with her as she delivered food to David Roberts and his 10 year old son.

Herrera said, “…. It’s the best thing in the world. I feel like we were place here not to hoard. That’s how I was raised that’s how I believe…”.

Herrera, heard about Roberts through a post on the NextDoor app.

A case worker with Bayaud Enterprises asked people to help the father who has a chronic illness.

The Roberts moved here only with the clothes on their backs in hopes of a fresh start.

Roberts said, “…man…it was hard. Me and David were staying on the streets. (I was) So scared they were going to take my baby (David Jr)…”.

The response from people on Next Door was overwhelming.

Herrera said people in the Washington Park area donated couches, beds, a small tv, books, toys and household items.

But the best gift all, in little David’s eyes was a brand new bike.

Little David began riding it almost immediately.

Herrera said he had to something when she saw the family’s plight.

She has now started a GoFundMe to help David.