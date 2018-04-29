Bus hits bridge near DIA East parking garage entrance, no serious injuries

DENVER — A RTD Flatiron Flyer bus struck a bridge near the East parking garage at Denver International Airport on Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 6:19 a.m. on Sunday. Denver police said that the bus didn’t have the height clearance at the bridge causing a piece of the bridge to fall.

CRASH ALERT: At DIA, entrance to East parking garage. NO passengers on board, driver sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/xszOpM9dig — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 29, 2018

Here’s a look at the bus that drove under a low clearance bridge here at DIA pic.twitter.com/WbJwk4lzZw — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) April 29, 2018

The driver was the only person on board the bus and sustained minor injuries, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus.

The bridge and road to the truck entrance is closed while it is being evaluated.

Police said that the driver was driving on the wrong road at the time of the crash and was cited for careless driving.