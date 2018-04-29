Broncos to sign Colorado native, former CU running back Phillip Lindsay as college free agent

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos agreed to a college free agent contract with former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay on Saturday, according to several reports.
The former Colorado Buffaloes running back and Colorado native tweeted the exciting news on Saturday night: “I want to thank the @Broncos and @JohnElway for believing in me and seeing what I can bring to the program! I look forward to repping my home state.”
Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre also shared the news on Twitter saying “Hey Bronco fans the Tasmanian Devil is STAYING in the 303.”
Lindsay finished his career at CU with 3,770 rushing yards – the second-most in CU history, according to the Broncos.
He carried the ball 301 times during his senior year for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns.