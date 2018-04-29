Broncos to sign Colorado native, former CU running back Phillip Lindsay as college free agent

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos agreed to a college free agent contract with former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay on Saturday, according to several reports.

The former Colorado Buffaloes running back and Colorado native tweeted the exciting news on Saturday night: “I want to thank the @Broncos and @JohnElway for believing in me and seeing what I can bring to the program! I look forward to repping my home state.”

I want to thank the @Broncos and @johnelway for believing in me and seeing what I can bring to the program! I look forward to repping my home state. #303 #DenverMade #NFL 🏈💯💪🏽 — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) April 29, 2018

Buffaloes head coach Mike MacIntyre also shared the news on Twitter saying “Hey Bronco fans the Tasmanian Devil is STAYING in the 303.”

Congrats you will do awesome! Hey Bronco fans the Tasmanian Devil is STAYING in the 303. This is what you’re going to get out of @I_CU_boy pic.twitter.com/ei0iMRg5ZP — Coach Mike MacIntyre (@CoachMikeMac) April 28, 2018

Lindsay finished his career at CU with 3,770 rushing yards – the second-most in CU history, according to the Broncos.

He carried the ball 301 times during his senior year for 1,474 yards and 14 touchdowns.