Are your pet’s dirty toys making them and you sick?

DENVER – Your pet’s toys could be making them and even you sick, according to some veterinarians.

They’re now encouraging pet owners to wash their toys at least once a month, saying toys can be a source of a respiratory virus or micro-plasma bacteria.

Other harmful fecal contaminates could be hitching a ride on your pet’s toys, including E.coli or Giardia, which can transmit to humans.

Some come from popular dog parks, according to veterinarians.

So, FOX31’s news partners in Grand Rapids, Michigan recently had a team at Summit Laboratory test four different used dog toys.

The team found so much bacteria on them, the tests needed to be diluted.

Veterinarians say wash your dog’s toys and bowl at least once per month, wash your hands after playing with the toys and the dog and keep your floors and carpets clean.