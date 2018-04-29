× A windy Sunday ahead in Colorado, near record highs in Denver

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of Colorado from noon until 7 p.m. Please refrain from any type of outdoor burning or open flame throughout the state.

Wind gusts will get as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour across the state through the afternoon. These windy conditions will also give a boost to our temperatures, with highs this afternoon reaching the low 80s in Denver, low 90s for the southeastern plains. Meanwhile in the mountains, highs will stay in the 50-60s. In Denver, we will be within a degree of the record high.

A few clouds will linger through the overnight hours as breezy conditions continue across the plains. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s to start the day on Monday.

We’ll start off our work week quiet, but breezy, with highs in the low 70s. Expect a gradual increase in clouds through the day, with mountain showers developing by the afternoon.

Rain chances along the Front Range will increase Monday night into Tuesday. Expect periods of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, as well as Thursday. Temperatures will hover in the 50-60s through the middle of the week. In the mountains, rain will transition over to snow at times, with anywhere from 3-9 inches of fresh snow possible, mainly for the highest elevations.

Conditions will dry out by Friday and Saturday with highs returning into the 70s.

