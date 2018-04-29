2 alarm fire forces 6 people, 1 dog from Jeffco apartments

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A two-alarm fire displaced multiple residents of a Jefferson County apartment complex Sunday evening.

The fire burned at the Cliffs Apartments at 12 S. Holman Wy. and damaged six housing units, said a spokesperson for West Metro Fire.

The blaze was extinguished in about 90 minutes and five adults, one child and one dog no longer have a home to sleep in tonight. It’s unclear whether those affected by the fire are related.

Some of the units damaged were not occupied at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are available.