Weekend forecast offers windy, warm conditions in Colorado

Saturday is starting off quiet across the state, with high clouds starting to filter in along the Front Range. Expect clouds to gradually build throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with a few isolated showers possible for the mountains and foothills. Conditions in the Denver metro and eastern plains will stay mainly dry and windy, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible during the second half of the day. Highs in the 70s are expected across the Front Range.

Clouds and breezy conditions will linger overnight, allowing temperatures to stay mild for the start of the day on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40-50s throughout the Denver metro area.

Sunday will offer more sunshine and dry conditions, with highs near 80 degrees. If Denver hits 80, it would make it the warmest day of 2018, with the last 80+ degree day dating back to the end of November. The windy conditions will linger through the end of the weekend as well, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Conditions turn active as we head into the upcoming work week. A couple of disturbances will kick off the chance of showers starting Monday, continuing through Thursday. Some storms may be strong, producing severe wind and lightning.

Meanwhile in the mountains, rain will transition over to snow through the week. By the end of the work week, snowfall accumulations look to range from 3-9 inches, with the higher totals primarily along the highest elevation.

Temperatures over the next seven days will also range from the 80s this weekend, gradually dropping into the 50s in Denver by Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will dry out by Friday as highs return to the mid-60s.

