‘Suspicious’ fire kills 6 horses, destroys 2 barns in Lakewood early Saturday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Six horses died early Saturday when two adjacent barns caught fire behind some houses in Lakewood.

The first call came a little after 3 a.m. It happened near West 3rd and Benton Street. That's just southwest of West 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is suspicious, according to West Metro Fire Rescue Division Chief Gary Armstrong.

There were 10 horses altogether. Four of them survived.

Armstrong said both barns were destroyed.

He said the fire is suspicious because there were also two dumpster fires near the scene.

One firefighter received a minor injury. No civilians were hurt.

Investigators will likely be at the scene most of the day.