Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

DENVER — More than 100 locations in Colorado are participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can drop off old and unused prescription drugs. Locations in Denver include all Denver police district stations and the police administration building.

The goal is to ensure the safe disposal of prescription medicines to avoid the likelihood of misuse or abuse.

The sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs or pressurized canisters.

Here are the Denver police drop-off locations:

District 1 : 1311 W. 46th Ave.

: 1311 W. 46th Ave. District 2 : 3921 Holly St.

: 3921 Holly St. District 3 : 1625 S. University Blvd.

: 1625 S. University Blvd. District 4 : 2100 S. Clay St.

: 2100 S. Clay St. District 5 : 4685 Peoria St.

: 4685 Peoria St. District 6 : 1566 Washington St.

: 1566 Washington St. Police administration building: 1331 Cherokee St.

Find other locations by clicking on this link.