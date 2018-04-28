Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At least one police officer was involved in a shooting in Northglenn Saturday.

The incident happened at a Metro PCS store near the intersection of Malley Drive and Washington Street.

Northglenn police confirmed an officer was involved in the shooting and said the officer is from the department in nearby Westminster.

The cell phone store’s manager told FOX31 that at about 6:35 p.m., a man walked inside the store and purchased a phone. As he was leaving, police approached.

Witnesses said they heard a number of shots.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as the investigation progresses and authorities make more information available.