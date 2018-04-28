× Old church turned into luxury condos

DENVER — Take one look at the façade of one condominium complex and you’ll say, ‘oh my God.’

Exactly. It was built in 1906 and started out as a church. The building is at 2283 Ogden Street.

If you like history, you’ve come to the right listing. What once was the New Hope Baptist Church, was rescued from the rubble heap and converted into four luxury condominiums. After it was the sanctified of course.

An homage to the former house of worship certainly remains, and is part of the character. From the one-of-a-kind custom kitchen to the loft which was once the original bell tower.

Many souls graced the walls of the New Hope Baptist Church, including Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and his wife Coretta in 1958.

It would be difficult to remove the history of this church turned condominiums, but then again, why would you want to.