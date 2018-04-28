Near record heat and high fire danger Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit its first 80 degree temperature of 2018 today and has another chance to reach the 80s again on Sunday.

Sunday will start off in the upper 40s for Denver with mostly sunny skies. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny into the afternoon with a high temperature of 81 degrees. The record high tomorrow is 83 degrees set in 1948.

Almost all of Colorado will stay dry and mild on Sunday except for the plains. The far eastern plains could see a few isolated storms with lightning, hail, and gusty winds in the afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 35mph Sunday afternoon with low humidity making fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning is in place and outdoor burning is not advised.

High fire danger will persist into Monday. Winds will gust up to 40mph across the state on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The Front Range has a 10% chance for isolated storms in the afternoon.

A big pattern change will move in mid-week that will help bring relief to our critical fire weather. Scattered showers and storms will move in Tuesday and stay through Thursday before drying out. High temperatures will drop to the 60s on Tuesday and the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be dry with highs in the low 70s.

