Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at I-25 and I-70

DENVER — A motorcycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash at I-25 and I-70 early Saturday morning. Denver police said impairment was a suspected factor in the crash.

Officers found the suspect and his vehicle, a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at 46th and York.

The driver was taken into custody. A Denver police spokesman said he was being held for investigation of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular homicide.

Investigators said the pickup sideswiped one vehicle and crashed into the motorcycle. The rider was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The ramp from northbound I-25 to westbound I-70 was closed during the investigation.

The suspected hit-and-run driver had a minor arm injury.