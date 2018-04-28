Law officers to get protective gear in Support the Shield livestream event Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Shield 616 will present 40 vests to Colorado law officers Saturday. The organization was able to buy the protective gear with money donated by FOX31 and Channel 2 viewers during our Support the Shield phone bank.

We're hosting the presentation event Saturday afternoon and some of those viewers will be in our studios for the ceremony to become part of each officer's 'family.'

You can watch this event in a livestream on our KDVR.com and KWGN.com Facebook pages starting at 1:30 p.m.

You can still help

‘Support the Shield’ at checkout: FOX31 and Channel 2 partner with Safeway Foundation

Running through May 6, Safeway shoppers will be able to donate at checkout at more than 100 Safeway locations across Colorado, and at certain Safeway and Albertsons stores in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Northern New Mexico.

Customers will be able to use the credit card PIN pad to select donations of $1, $3 and $5 or round up their purchase to donate.

Find a store: See all Safeway locations in Colorado (note: Grand Junction locations are not part of this initiative)

These generous donations will be handled and distributed by Safeway Foundation. 100 percent of donations collected will be dispersed to two organizations: Shield 616 and C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors).

Donate online

Click here to make a donation online.

In the form where it asks for an officer's name or an agency, put the word "any" if there is not a specific person or agency you want to donate to.

Donations can be earmarked for specific agencies or Colorado in general. Shield 616 works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment to specific officers.

To learn more about Shield 616, you can visit the organization's website, or watch our profile from earlier this year.

We also looked closer at the body armor worn by officers in this recent story.