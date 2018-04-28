Former Denver mayor’s son arrested on multiple child sex assault charges

DENVER — A Denver man was arrested on Friday on a number of charges for sexual abusing a child, according to court documents.

Allen Webb, 55, is the son of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, 77.

Allen faces at least seven separate charges, including three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of sexual assault on a child as part of a pattern of abuse.

At least one of the alleged crimes occurred in 2002, according to court records. There is no statute of limitations for sexual assault on a child.

Allen appeared in Denver court for the first time Friday. Bond was not allowed.

Allen has a significant criminal history. According to his record, he has been sentenced on charges including robbery, assault and dangerous drug possession.

Wellington Webb was mayor from 1991 until 2003.