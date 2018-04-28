Authorities investigating homicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adam’s County Sheriff’s department is investigating a homicide in an unincorporated area of the county.

One man was killed on the 7500 block of Broadway, just northwest of where the U.S. Highway 36 meets Interstate 25.

Jim Morgen, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the suspect is in custody. Both the victim and the suspect are adult males.

The circumstances that led to the homicide are unknown. An investigation is underway.