Warmest temperatures since November this weekend ahead of soaking storm next week

DENVER -- The warmest temperatures of the season so far will arrive this weekend.

Temperatures will climb to 74 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Friday with sunny skies and light wind.

The mountains will be sunny with light wind and highs in the 50s and 60s. The freezing level jumps above 13,000 feet most of the weekend.

Highs on Saturday reach the 50s, 60s and 70s in the valleys. Saturday and Sunday start sunny, then there's a 10 percent to 20 percent chance for afternoon rain and snow showers.

Highs in Denver on Saturday approach and 80 degrees. The last time Denver hit the 80s was Nov. 27 with a high of 81 degrees.

Temperatures could crack 80 degrees again on Sunday. Both days will have morning sunshine and a 10 percent chance of afternoon showers.

Then there's a chance for soaking rains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

