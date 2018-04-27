Video shows authorities surrounding kidnapping suspect in Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. — New video appears to show authorities surrounding the man suspected of kidnapping a 12-year-old Grand Junction girl. Jody Haskin, 47, fatally shot himself in Rifle Friday morning, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

A gunshot can be heard near the beginning of the video. Later, an ambulance arrives at the scene.

KREX viewer Kevin Kuersten provided FOX31 with the video.

Haskin is accused of taking Raeanna Rosencrans on Wednesday afternoon in Grand Junction, prompting an Amber Alert.

Rosencrans was found at a Walmart store in Rifle shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Haskin was found about 6:45 a.m. Friday near the Walmart armed with a gun.

When law enforcement ordered him to drop the weapon, Haskin shot himself instead of surrendering, Rifle police said.

Haskin was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police from Rifle and Grand Junction, sheriff’s offices in Mesa and Garfield counties and the FBI are investigating Haskin’s death.

The Amber Alert issued in Rosencrans’ disappearance has been canceled. Haskin is Rosencrans’ stepfather.

Rifle is on Interstate 70 about 60 miles east of Grand Junction.

The Grand Junction Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Haskin, who faced one count of second-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of Rosencrans.

According to court records, Haskin, a registered sex offender, was wanted on a warrant in Grand Junction stemming from a sex assault on a child since Feb. 1.

Rosencrans was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday walking home from school with a friend after being dropped off by the school bus in the area of D 1/2 Road and Larry’s Meadow.

Witnesses said Raeanna entered a car willingly. The vehicle was later recovered in Rifle.