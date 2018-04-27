× ‘ShotSpotter’ gunfire system detects increase in shots fired in Denver neighborhoods

DENVER — There are alarming new numbers from Denver’s gunfire detection system. The “ShotSpotter” acoustic system is positioned in several Denver neighborhoods.

ShotSpotter helps Denver police officers identify where shots are fired.

“It triangulates where gunshots come from,” said Lt. Aaron Sanchez of the Denver Police Department. He oversees the gunfire detection program and says hearing is believing.

Sanchez says during the first three months of 2018, the listening system has detected 472 gunshots. That’s up 16 percent for the same period last year.